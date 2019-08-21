Purdue to Host 13-Week Gardener Basic Training Course

The Purdue Extension Service will start hosting the Master Gardener Basic Training Course next month.

The course is slated for Thursday, September 19th at 6 p.m. at Vanderburgh County 4-H Center located on Boonville-New Harmony Road.

From Sept. 19th through December 19th, Purdue Extension experts will cover topics such as soil health, plant nutrition, vegetable gardening, ornamentals, plant disease and diagnosis, invasive species, fruit production, pest control, lawn care, and weed control.

The event is open to the public but registration is required. The course cost is $155, but household discounts may apply.

Scholarships are available on a case-bycase basis, contact Andrew Smith at 812-867-4935 or Addie Thornley at 812-385-3491 for more information.

