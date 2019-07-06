Purdue Student Accused of Sexual Assault Sues Unversity

Purdue University is slapped with a lawsuit for possibly discriminating against a male student accused in a sexual assault case.

Back in 2015, A female student accused a male student of groping her without her consent while she slept in his room. The male student denies the allegations.

A federal appeals court says the school sided with the female accuser too quickly and ignored possible evidence that could have helped in the suspect’s defense.

The male student was suspended from the ROTC program for a year, lost his scholarship and was banned from certain areas of campus.

Purdue University officials say they stand by their decision and handling of the case, but the lawsuit will now move forward.

