Purdue Faculty Speaks Out About Poor Working Conditions

The Purdue English Department is fed up with its working conditions and they say something needs to be done before more of their colleagues get sick.

Professors say they’re dealing with cockroaches and poor ventilation in Heavilon Hall. The issue was almost fixed but in the fall of 2017, the project was taken off the list.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels says the university has made a big effort to preserve what they have, adding there are other priorities in growing departments.

“We are spending more money on R&R than Purdue ever has it’s up 56 percent in the last several years. This is not an area that is growing. Now we’ve spent a lot of money, $2 million last year in Heavilon Hall for programs that are growing. That’s in the polytechnic institute. Heavilon Hall will be replaced at some point,” says Daniels.

A classroom was closed this week because of fungal growth.

The English Department is now forming a committee to present all the issues to the university.

