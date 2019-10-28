Purdue Awarded Grant to Study Organic Hemp Production

A major university has been awarded a million-dollar grant to study hemp.

Purdue University scientists have been awarded the grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to study organic hemp production.

“This is a great opportunity to develop organic practices that can reduce the reliance on pesticides for all hemp,” said Purdue University Professor Kevin Gibson.

Not only will Purdue study pesticides on hemp but how hemp may improve the viability of cover crops. Hemp requires a shorter timeframe for growth.

As of right now, Hemp can’t be grown commercially until 2020 doe to no federal rules on growing the crop, which has led to delaying development of Indiana state rules.

