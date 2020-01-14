Puppies Rescued After Being Found Trapped in Trash Bag

A litter of weeks-old puppies is now in safe hands, after being found tied up in a trash bag and left for dead right next to a Webster County a creek.

They now have a warm place to sleep but they’re still in need of help. The eager-to-play puppies are also eager for their forever home.

If not for someone being in the right place at the right time, the litter of puppies, 12 in all, may not have made it.

PAAWS Pet Foster Sherri Patton commented, saying, “I think it’s just horrible. Anybody could go to a rescue and just drop them off.”

These puppies still need lots of care – as well as lots of help from families that can give them a home.

For those interested in adopting one, some, or all of the puppies, a second look at the pups can be had on 44News at Noon’s Furry Friend Friday special, which will air at 12 p.m. on January 17, 2020.

You can find more information on fostering and adopting rescued animals like these and more on the PAAWS website.

Comments

comments