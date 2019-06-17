Pulaski Co. Woman, Granddaughter Killed in Car Crash on U.S. 27

An investigation is underway for two people who were killed in a car crash on U.S. 27 in Pulaski County.

Deanna Chaney, 42, of Eubank and her granddaughter Kyleigh Hobbs, 5 of Eubank were in a postal carrier when they collided when another vehicle in Burnside, Kentucky. The driver that collided with Chaney was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The crash closed U.S. 27 for more than four hours as investigators worked the scene.

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing.

Photo courtesy of WKYT

