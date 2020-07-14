Public Speaks on Evansville Mask Mandate at City Council Meeting

The Evansville City Council held its first reading on a proposed ordinance that was authored by council members Zachary Heronemus, Kaitlin Moore, and Johnathan Weaver, to mandate masks across the City of Evansville amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The primary author of the ordinance, Councilman Heronemos, said this wasn’t a topic he wanted to rush, but one he wanted to get input on from city officials, businesses, and the public.

“We understand that there are people that are for it, there are people that are against it,” Heronemus said. “But my intent and the intent of the counselors that helped bring this forward and the intent of the mayor and the commissioners is to sure that our businesses stay open, make sure that schools stay on track to help open and stay open throughout the duration of the rest of the year.”

At the Evansville City Council meeting on Monday, several members of the community took the podium to share their stance on the thought of a mask mandate.

The first person to speak was an Evansville woman, who said she was against the mandate.

“I’m very much against being made to wear a mask,” she said. “It’s one thing to wear them to the doctor’s office. But if I’m well, I can’t breathe in these things.”

The next Evansville resident to take the stand was met with applause when she said she wouldn’t be following the ordinance because of the possibility of a fine.

“We could be fined $50 – $100 dollars if we don’t comply, well guess what – I won’t comply and I’ll be the first one and proudly go to jail – thank you,” she said before leaving the stand.

The majority of those who spoke at Monday’s meeting were against the city council’s proposed ordinance.

Petitions advocating both for and against mandatory masks in Evansville had previously been created.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said on Friday he was in the process of drafting an executive order that would make masks mandatory throughout Evansville starting Wednesday, July 15.

As for the city council vote, Heronemous said the procedural process will be scheduled for July 27 to discuss and/or vote if the ordinance is still in place at that time.

Click to view Evansville City Council Ordinance G-2020-10, which calls for mandatory masks in Evansville.

