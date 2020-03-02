Public Official Arrested

Less than a minute

We’re working to learn more details after a Vanderburgh County public official was arrested Monday night.

According court records, 47-year-old Christopher Leduc was arrested for theft including a public servant knowingly committing an act of official misconduct.

The Evansville Police Department says this comes after an incident involving missing money that happened in early February.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office indicates he was arrested earlier Monday night.

