Public Health Emergency Extended Into July

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday signed Executive Order 20-30 extending the public health emergency for an additional 30 days.

The public health emergency related to COVID-19 is now effective until July 4.

The order also extends the time period to renew professional licenses, certificates, or permits to June 30. Additionally, the executive order reduces the number of food sales a restaurant must report maintaining its alcoholic beverage permit.

Deadlines for the calculation of local taxes were also extended by the executive order.

Gov. Holcomb also signed Executive Order 20-31 which allows older youth to remain in foster care beyond the age of 18 for the duration of the public health emergency.

Click here to see the executive order.

