PSC Working to Lower Number of Dig-in Incidents

The Kentucky Public Service Commission is working to reduce the amount of excavation-caused damage to natural gas pipelines in the state.

That law requires both excavators and homeowners to make sure they contact 811 before digging. The goal is to make sure underground utilities are located to avoid damage and injury.

Since July 2018, the PSC has received more than 700 reports. Of the 701 reports filed through March, 264 have been reviewed and closed, with 77 requiring no further action and penalties imposed in 187 cases.

Penalties are up to $1,250 for a first violation, $2,000 for a second violation, and $4,000 for subsequent violations.

The PSC is an independent agency attached for administrative purposes to the Energy and Environment Cabinet. It regulates more than 1,100 gas, water, sewer, electric and telecommunication utilities operating in Kentucky.

Comments

comments