PSC Issues More Than 400 Citations for Gas Pipelines Violations

The Kentucky Public Service Commission has issued more than 400 citations for violating the call-before-you-dig statute, which was implemented last year.

The law requires anyone that digs to contact Kentucky 811 at least two full business days ahead of starting a project, such as planting a tree, installing a mailbox, etc. Once the 811 has been contacted, the PSC then evaluates the reports, conducts any needed additional investigation, and assesses financial penalties if violations are uncovered.

Since the law was implemented on July 18th, 2018, the PSC has received nearly 1,000 reports of excavation-caused damage to natural gas lines in Kentucky.

Jefferson County has had the most damage reports, with 236, followed by Fayette County with 80 and Daviess County with 49. Damage reports have been received from 87 of Kentucky’s 120 counties.

Penalties are up to $1,250 for a first violation, $2,000 for a second violation, and $4,000 for subsequent violations.

You may request Indiana 811 service by calling 8-1-1, 800-752-6007 or by visiting Kentucky 811.

Comments

comments