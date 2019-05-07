PSC Denies Rate Increase to Atmos Energy

A request to raise rates by Atmos Energy was denied by the Kentucky Public Service Commission, leaving the total base rate portion of the monthly bill essentially unchanged for residential customers.

A change did come down from the PSC as they restructured the monthly bill, increasing the fixed customer charge while reducing the usage-dependent charge for delivery of each 1,000 cubic feet of natural gas.

The new rate takes effect on Wednesday and sets the base rate portion of the monthly bill a penny below the current figure of $26.69 for a customer using 5.330 cubic feet of natural gas per month, on average.

According to a press release issued by PSC, Atmos submitted a rate increase request in Sept. 2018, seeking an additional $14.45 million in annual revenue from gas distribution operations, an increase of about 15.8 percent. The company subsequently revised the request to $14.37 million.

Atmos proposed to increase both the monthly customer charge and the delivery charge, resulting in an increase of $4.41, or 16.5 percent.

