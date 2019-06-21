Providing Independence for the Blind

For the past century one Tri-State organization has been helping those with vision impairments live independently, at the same time expanding their own commitment to area businesses, creating a self sufficient model to generate more services for those they represent.

The Executive Director of the Evansville Association for the Blind Karla Horrell says, it’s a model born out of the mind of a young girl from Boonville named Lydia Keller.

The work at EAB keeps those with vision impairments prepared for jobs outside the organization, which they encourage and celebrate.

The 124-thousand square foot work space now connects those with vision impairment with dozens of area businesses.

Their work is now the subject of this week’s Tri-State Treasure.

