Providing Food for Hundreds During Pandemic

“The need is very great here in Owensboro,” says Lori Thurman, Salvation Army Canteen Ministry Director.

It’s a meal straight from the heart.

“Last week we brought chicken and dumplings and you would’ve thought it was filet Mignon and lobster,” says Thurman. “I mean they were so thrilled to have something that just felt like home.”

At the Salvation Army in Owensboro, during this pandemic, volunteers and staff work to serve home-cooked meals every Tuesday and Thursday to the community.

Thurman says as of last week, they have served roughly 6,000 meals since March.

“Our numbers have almost tripled,” says Thurman. “Typically on a Tuesday night we were doing a hundred, maybe 120, we’re up to anywhere from 300 TO 350 each night. Those surrounding neighborhoods have a need, the adults are laid off, they are on furlough, and so they are sending their children, and coming and making sure they get that help twice a week to help their families out.”

Thurman says preparation take four or more hours, volunteers also have made sure to practice CDC guidelines while serving food during these unprecedented times.

Thurman says seeing the smiles and gratitude from people and knowing they are in this together makes it worth every second.

“Even though it’s hard, even though it’s frustrating some evenings, even though its exhausting, its a blessing to be able to make somebody’s day better,” says Thurman.

