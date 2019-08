A Providence teen was killed in an accident Wednesday evening.

Police say 18-year-old David Horton Jr. was driving on Red Rill Road near Orten Bridge Rd. in White Plains, Kentucky when he lost control of his vehicle and struck an embankment.

The collision caused the vehicle to overturn multiple times ejecting Horton from his vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hopkins County coroner.

