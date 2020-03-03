Providence Students Celebrate Read Across America

Students across the Tri-State joined in a love of reading–along with their fellow classmates across the country.

That includes Providence Elementary School, who kicked off a week honoring not only reading, but Dr. Seuss, whose birthday was March 2nd.

The school invited Chief Western Kentucky Bureau Reporter Erran Huber as their special guest for Literacy Night and Parent Night, and he spent Tuesday sharing his love of reading with the kids.

Huber read “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” and “Green Eggs and Ham” to the students.

Comments

comments