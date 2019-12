A Providence man is behind bars accused of rape, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Valike Bellis, 19, was charged with rape in the first degree and lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center.

The sheriff’s office says Bellis allegedly had sexual intercourse with an underage teen against her will earlier this year.

Bellis is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

The sheriff’s office says this investigation is ongoing.

Comments

comments