Providence, KY Awarded Funds for Pavement Improvements

On Tuesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has awarded $73,000 in discretionary funds to the City of Providence for vital resurfacing work along sections of Old Madisonville Road.

Resurfacing repairs address existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures.

The investment supports Governor Matt Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.

Providence Mayor Doug Hammer identified Old Madisonville Road as being among the most critical needs in the city. The roads set to be addressed provide access to more than eight homes.

The Providence City Council is responsible for administering the work, and KYTC will reimburse the city for the projects.

Resurfacing work will address:

Old Madisonville Road (City Street 3047) — resurfacing 1 mile

