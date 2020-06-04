EvansvilleHenderson CountyIndianaKentucky
More Protests Happening in Local Areas This Saturday
More protests for George Floyd are happening this weekend in the Tri-State area:
- Owensboro: The Pavillion at Smother’s Park, Friday at 6 p.m.
- Henderson: Central Park, Saturday at 11 a.m.
- Evansville: Four Freedoms Monument, Saturday at 6 p.m.
- Additionally, there will be a children’s protest outside the Ford Center. The protest will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
