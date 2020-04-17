Protestors in Kentucky Unhappy With Duration of Shutdown

During Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear’s Wednesday coronavirus update to the Commonwealth, protestors gathered, yelled, and chanted outside the State Capitol in Frankfort as Beshear delivered news of new deaths and COVID-19 cases in the Bluegrass State.

Protestors could be seen wearing masks and holding signs as they gathered together Wednesday outside the Kentucky State Capitol with demands of reopening the state, to which Gov. Beshear warned of grim consequences.

“Folks that would kill people. It would absolutely kill people,” Gov. Beshear warned in response to the crowds’ demands on Wednesday.

Some protestors say they applauded the governor’s actions at first, but think things are taking too long.

“I understand the need for caution, but I think it’s gone way past, you know, anything reasonable,” one attendee of the protest stated.

When asked if being in a crowd was a good idea, protestors said it’s another reason they don’t see eye-to-eye with the governor.

