Protesters Seek Answers From Diocese on Assisted Living Facility Closing

Protesters seek answers from Diocese on closing of assisted living facility

People lined up Monday to protest the Diocese of Owensboro for plans to shut down an assisted living facility.

The Diocese announced the Bishop Sonneker Assisted Living Facility is Knottsville, KY would close because they felt residents would benefit tremendously from the resources available at larger scale personal care facilities.

People say they’re upset with the decision and they want more answers.

“We’re just trying to get people together to let the Bishop know that we’re not happy [about] this,” said Sheri Ruth, Parishioner at St. Williams Church. “We want more answers. We just haven’t gotten the answers that we think we need.”

There’s been speculation that the home is being closed so the parish can build a new parish hall.

The Diocese wants people to know, a parish hall has been in the works for some time now, with one of the options to be built between the home and St. William Church.

However, that plan could change with the upcoming closure.

