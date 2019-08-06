Protesters Outside McConnell’s Home

More than two-dozen protesters have gathered outside the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home in Louisville.

The group is protesting, what they believe to be, is a lack of action on gun control from McConnell and the U.S. Senate.

The U.S. House passed a bill earlier this year that would strengthen background checks for gun purchases.

But the Senate has yet to consider the bill.

The protesters started chanting outside McConnell’s home on Sunday night. In their chants, protesters are drawing links between President Trump, the KKK, and a fascist USA.

McConnell is currently at home recovering from a fractured shoulder.

Congress is currently on recess and is not set to be back in session until early September.

McConnell has not said if he will be cutting the break short and calling Senators back to D.C. to address gun control.

Comments

comments