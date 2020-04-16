Protestors in Kentucky Chant for Re-Opening of State; Gov. Beshear Warns of Dire Consequences

While most Kentuckians are following the stay-at-home order, some are protesting it, hoping for the Bluegrass State to re-open sooner rather than later.

During Governor Andy Beshear’s Wednesday update, protestors gathered, yelled, and chanted outside the State Capitol as Gov. Beshear delivered the news that seven more Kentuckians died from the coronavirus and 88 more had tested positive.

“We do have some folks up here in Kentucky today – and everybody should be able to express their opinion – that believes we should re-open Kentucky immediately, right now,” said Gov. Beshear, addressing the chants and noises heard through the walls of the State Capitol.

Protestors could be heard chanting, “we want to work,” as Gov. Beshear delivered his update.

Gov. Beshear warned of dire consequences should the state re-open immediately, as the protesters demanded.

“Folks that would kill people. It would absolutely kill people,” Gov. Beshear warned in response to the protesters’ pleas. “We know we’re not to that point, even New York with what they’ve been through is not to that point.”

Despite the protest outside the State Capitol, Gov. Beshear says he will not re-open the state yet, and for good reason – to save people’s lives.

“So my job isn’t to make the popular decision but the right decision – and the decision that saves people’s lives,” stated Gov. Beshear.

Comments

comments