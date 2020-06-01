Protesters Create Havoc on Downtown Louisville as Dozens Are Arrested, 44News Is There

44News is on the ground and first to bring you LIVE Team Coverage from the violent protests in Louisville. Reporter Tyler Druin is gathering the facts about the Derby City.

Friday night, over 30 people were arrested. Saturday and Sunday, nearly 100 people were taken into custody for not following police orders.

Louisville Metro Police pepper-sprayed the crowd numerous times as the number of people started to grow at Louisville’s Hall of Justice.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fisher (D) says at least five officers were shot at, no one was injured.

City officials estimate hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to businesses and city property.

Louisville and Jefferson County are currently under strict curfew orders starting at 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. unless you’re an essential worker, working media, or first responder. Many people did not follow the Mayor’s orders.

Watch the video below for the full story.

Comments

comments