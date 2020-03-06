Protecting Yourself From the Flu

Even though medical experts are now focusing on the coronavirus, they’re reminding people about the flu epidemic across the United States. We’re experiencing a bad flu season, and it’s only picking up momentum this month.

Even with fun sporting and entertainment events over the weekend, people are fearing they’ll get their hands on more than just their ticket. Many people have germs on their minds, hoping they don’t come down with coronavirus or the flu.

So far, Indiana has seen a 50% increase in flu deaths this year compared to this time last year and children have been hit the hardest. One Tri-State parent tells 44News more than 50% of his son’s class was out sick this week.

“Quite a few kids were sick so that concerns me,” says Walt Caswell.

Thankfully, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mid-flu season study shows flu shots this year decrease adults’ chances of getting sick by 45% and it’s even more effective for children, reducing their chances by 55%.

Doctors are expecting to see an uptick in flu cases this month, so it’s not too late to get your flu shot. But there are other ways to keep from catching any viruses going around.

The best thing you can do is wash your hands often and avoid touching your face especially after touching doorknobs and other surfaces where many germs can be lurking.

Keep in mind, if you are healthy, the CDC recommends not wearing a mask unless you start to show flu-like symptoms.

