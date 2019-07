Protecting those who protect us. That’s the mission of the EPD’s Bear Cat or Swat Vehicle.

Commissioned to respond to all types of law enforcement emergencies, security and rescue calls.

Sergeant Jacob Taylor, a 12-year veteran of the EPD Swat Team introduces us to one of the department’s priciest tools, and the source of funds used to secure it.

It’s the topic of this week’s Tri-State Treasures.

