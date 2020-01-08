Prospective Recruits Signing Up Amid Iran Tensions

The looming threat of war hasn’t stopped prospective military members across the Tri-State from signing up.

“I want to serve my country first off, and I feel it would be a better way of life for me. With everything going on in the world today, it’s always the best way to try and help out any way you can,” explained Dottavious Moss.

For Dottavious, that belief overrides any concerns he has, as the world waits for the next steps from Washington and Tehran.

His next step? Joining up with the Marines.

He’s been keeping a close eye on developments in the Middle East, especially as he gets ready to sign.

As for if he’s still willing even with the potential for conflict?

“More willing definitely,” he said.

Dottavious knows well what the future could have in store for him:

“With all that going on, I’m only 19, it could be kinda scary. But it’s my country. Who would I be if I wouldn’t get out there and try to help out?”

But while this future Marine says he’s ready to roll, family members who came with him to the recruiting center have a few more reservations.

“I can understand him wanting to make better choices in his life, explained his brother Tre. “I don’t think right now would be a good time for him to do it. He still has his mind set on making the right decision, so I wanna support him either way.”

While for the Moss brothers, a tradition of service is a family affair–

“My uncle was in the military before he passed away. He was a really big influence in my life,” Dottavious said.

–Dottavious’ other family influences are still concerned about him.

“For his safety, not just for his, but everybody. The soldiers that are deployed over there and everything,” Tre added.

But his choices are still inspiring them.

“I’m proud of any decision he makes. I’m behind him 100 percent,” said Tre.

