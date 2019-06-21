Prosecution Rests in Trial of Slain Chinese Scholar

The prosecution rested its case in the trial of a former University of Illinois student accused of killing a scholar who was visiting from China.

Brendt Christensen is on trial for kidnapping and killing Yingying Zhang in 2017.

On Friday, Christensen’s ex-girlfriend took the stand telling the jury about the night he confessed to the crime. The entire confession was recorded because she was wearing a wire for the FBI at the time.

His attorney agrees, Christensen did kill Zhang but they don’t agree with the details surrounding how it happened.

They expect to ask the jury to spare him the death penalty. Closing arguments are expected to start Monday and then the case goes to the jury.

