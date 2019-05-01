Proposed Regulation Changes Could Ban Tattoos on Scarred Skin

The Department for Public Health proposing new regulations for tattooing in Kentucky. It’s the first time in 15 years that updates have been made to the state’s body art regulations.

One of the proposed changes under standard operating procedures for body art is that tattooing of scarred skin is prohibited.

The proposal does not define “scarred skin” and artists say without clarification tattoos would be considered as a scar so they could not provide cover-up tattoos either.

The Department for Public Health has not said why it wants to ban tattooing over scars.

A public hearing on the proposed regulations will be held Tuesday, May 28th.

