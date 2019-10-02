Proposed Law Seeks to Reduce Cell Phone Use While Driving

A Kentucky lawmaker seeks to reduce phone call use while driving. State Representative James Tipton introduced the “hands-free” law prohibiting drivers from using electronics unless the program is voice-activated.

This comes after a deadly crash on I-64 near Frankfort. Kentucky State Police said a semi driver was watching a video on his phone when he ran into the back of a jeep, killing 61-year-old Jeffrey Curtis.

Drivers would also be prevented from watching, recording or broadcasting videos.

Current Kentucky law only bans texting while driving.

