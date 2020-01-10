Proposed Kentucky Bills Put Pardoning Power in Check

New Kentucky bills have been introduced to put checks on pardoning powers.

This comes after former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin issued more than 400 pardons before his final day in office on Dec. 9, 2019.

The majority of those pardons went to low-level drug offenders. However, some of the pardons went to convicted murderers and rapists, which stirred up widespread controversy, even prompting the Federal Bureau of Investigation to take a closer look at Bevin’s decisions.

One proposed bill would give crime victims the right to be notified before their assailants are pardoned.

The other proposed bill, Senate Bill 58, would strip a governor of the ability to grant pardons in the month leading up to an election and during the time between an election and inauguration.

