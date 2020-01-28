Proposed Indiana Senate Bill Would Change Juvenile Justice System

An Indiana Senate committee is debating a bill that would allow children as young as 12 to be tried in adult courts if accused of major crimes.

Authored by Republican Senator Erin Houchin, a brief summary of Senate Bill 449 states:

“Juveniles. For certain serious offenses committed by a juvenile: (1) reduces the minimum age for committing the child to the department of correction from 13 to 12; (2) adds an attempt to commit certain serious offenses to the list of serious offenses; and (3) permits the court to commit a juvenile to the department of correction for up to six years. (Under current law, the juvenile may only be committed until the child reaches 18 years of age.) Removes the two-year cap on certain placements that applies to certain recidivist juveniles. Allows the waiver of a juvenile charged with attempted murder to adult court if the juvenile is at least 12 years of age. (Under current law, waiver is only permitted for a juvenile of that age for murder.) Specifies that the juvenile court lacks jurisdiction over certain juveniles charged with an attempt to commit certain crimes. Repeals an obsolete provision and makes conforming amendments.”

This would affect juveniles as young as 12.

The bill was proposed in response to the 2018 Noblesville West Middle School shooting when a 13-year-old boy shot his teacher and a classmate.

The child confessed to the shooting and was sent to a state juvenile facility where he is undergoing treatment.

He may be incarcerated until he turns 18 and then placed on probation.

Supporters of Senate Bill 449 say they want children charged with attempted murder – kidnapping – rape and armed robbery in some cases.

You can read Indiana Senate Bill 449 in full here.

