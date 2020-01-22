Proposed Indiana Bill Would Place Cameras in Construction Zones

A newly proposed Indiana Senate Bill (SB) would automate traffic control in construction areas by allowing the Indiana State Police to place video cameras in highway worksites.

Authored by Senator Jon Ford, Senate Bill 268 aims to enforce highway worksite speed limits.

A brief summary of SB 268 states, “Authorizes the state police department to establish an automated traffic control system pilot program to enforce highway worksite speed limits. Provides that a worksite speed limit violation recorded by an automated traffic control system may not be enforced unless the violation is at least 11 miles per hour above the established worksite speed limit.”

Sen. Ford said that the legislation would protect construction workers. “As we put more and more money into highway construction, we’re creating more work zones and putting more workers at risk,” said Sen. Ford.

If passed, SB 268 would go into effect on July 1, 2020.

You can read Indiana Senate Bill 268 in full here.

