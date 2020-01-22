Proposed Indiana Bill Would Enforce Bike Helmets, Fine Violators

A newly proposed Indiana House Bill would allow police to take kids’ bikes and fine their parents if the child is riding without a helmet.

Authored by Representative Randall Frye on Jan. 8, 2020, House Bill 1174 would require an individual who is less than 18-years-old to wear a protective helmet when operating or riding on a bicycle or a bicycle child carrier, a skateboard, roller skates, inline skates, or a nonmotorized scooter while on public property.

If the bill is passed, violators could face up to a fine of up to $25.

The proposed bill states: “Provides that effective July 1, 2021: (1) an individual who violates the helmet requirement; or (2) a parent or guardian of an individual who authorizes or knowingly permits the individual to violate the helmet requirement; commits a Class D infraction punishable by a fine of not more than $25,”

House Bill 1174 would also allow officers to impound the bicycles of those in violation of the proposed bill.

“Provides that a law enforcement officer may impound a bicycle or a bicycle child carrier, a skateboard, roller skates, inline skates, or a nonmotorized scooter used in a violation of the helmet requirement,” the bill states.

The bill’s author, Rep. Frye, said his proposal would prohibit fines until 2021 and set up a process for providing helmets to police and fire departments for free distribution to youths.

House Bill 1174 had its first reading on January 8, the same day it was authored, but is said to have been tabled in committee to clean up the language of the proposal.

You can read House Bill 1174 in full here.

