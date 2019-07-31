Proposed Bill to Defend ‘Protective Hairstyles’ From Discrimination

A new bill to address discrimination against protective hairstyles was introduced by a Kentucky lawmaker. The bill applies to various protective hairstyles but not limited to such hairstyles as braids, locks, and twists.

Furthermore, the bill would also define discrimination of race to “Include ancestry, color, ethnic group identification, ethnic background, and traits historically associated with race, including but not limited to hair texture and protective hairstyles.”

Kentucky Representative Attica Scott introduced the bill for the upcoming Kentucky General Assembly next year.

Comments

comments