Proposed Bill Pushes to Restrict Identity Treatment for Transgender Youth

A new bill in the Bluegrass could land doctors behind bars for providing transgender youth with identity-related medical treatments.

The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Savannah Maddox, would make it a felony for doctors to prescribe medications including puberty blockers or hormone treatments to anyone under the age of 18.

Supporters say identity changing medicine could affect their developing brain.

This measure joins several other bills targeting transgender individuals in the 2020 General Assembly.

That includes a resurrected bathroom bill that would ban students from using restrooms that align with their gender identities.

Another bill targets transgender individuals in sports, forcing student-athletes to compete in school sports based on the sex listed on their birth certificate.

