Proposed Bill Pushes for Illegal Immigrants to Obtain Driver’s License

Indiana lawmakers are pushing for illegal immigrants to be able to legally drive. The House Democratic Caucus said the bill has been introduced seven times and they are not sure if it will get a hearing this session.

State representative Chris Campbell says transportation is one of the largest barriers illegal immigrants face. If passed, her proposal would provide driving cards and learner’s permits to undocumented immigrants.

They would be required to pass a driving and written test and would be allowed to obtain car insurance.

Some lawmakers believe this will make roads safer for everyone driving. “I think it makes everybody safer on the road, so that is one of the biggest issues. It also addresses a need for that community,” says Campbell.

To obtain a driver’s licenses illegal immigrants would have to have proof of their address and a tax ID number. But the driving cards would not allow illegal immigrants to vote.

If passed, Indiana would join more than a dozen other states that allow illegal immigrants to obtain a driver’s license.

Comments

comments