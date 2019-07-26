Proposed Bill Would Penalize Residents for Leaving Mowed Grass on Highway

Residents could be fined for leaving mowed grass on a highway.

Bill Request 176, sponsored by Kentucky Senator Danny Carrol, was prefiled for the 2020 regular session of the Kentucky General Assembly and seeks to penalize anyone leaving an unsafe amount of mowed grass on the highway as it creates a substantial risk of physical injury or death.

First time violators will be fined $200 under the new bill. Any additional violators of this within a three year span of the first conviction would lead to class A misdemeanor.

Comments

comments