Proposed Bill Would End Religious Exemptions on Vaccines

A bill that would remove religious exemptions from immunizations for children is introduced in Illinois. Currently, a parent can obtain a religious or medical exemption for vaccines.

Senate Bill 36-68 was filed by Senator Heather Steans on February 14. If passed, it would remove all religious exemptions making all CDC recommended vaccines required. It would also further limit most types of medical exemptions.

Some parents say the bill has its pros and cons. Many believe the decision should be left to the families.

Molly Ellis, mother, says, “I’m torn on that because I don’t think our government should step in and tell us how to raise our children, but at the same time, I think a lot of our children–if you don’t get the vaccine–it puts a lot of children at risk including the unvaccinated child.”

The bill would also allow children 14 years of age and older to get a vaccine without their parent’s consent.

Comments

comments