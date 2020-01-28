Proposed Bill Would Change Syringe Exchange Processes

Syringe exchange programs like Gateway to Hope could soon see changes in their policies due to a new bill.

Authored by Senator James Merritt, Indiana Senate Bill 207 would allow syringe exchange programs to operate without declaring a public health emergency, as current policy requires. It would also repeal the expiration date of existing exchange programs, which is currently set for July 1, 2021.

A brief description of the bill states:

“Syringe exchange program. Requires a qualified entity to establish and maintain a syringe exchange program registry. Provides a defense to prosecution of certain offenses related to controlled substances if: (1) a person is currently registered under a syringe exchange program; (2) the person obtained the hypodermic syringe or needle under a syringe exchange program; and (3) there is no more than a residual amount of a controlled substance located in the hypodermic syringe or needle. Removes the requirement that a public health emergency be declared as a prerequisite for the approval of a syringe exchange program. Repeals the expiration date of the syringe exchange program. (Under current law, the expiration date is July 1, 2021.)”

Health officials say this is currently determined by a county’s number of Hepatitis C and HIV cases.

The change would help county’s be able to declare a public health emergency on an individual basis.

“It’s kind of up to everyone’s interpretation of what a health emergency is. We decided the public health emergency was when our Hep. C numbers were more than doubling,” said Khala Hochstedler, Tippecanoe County Health Department Administrator.

You can view Senate Bill 207 in full here.

