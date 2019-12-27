Proposed Bill Allows Undocumented Immigrants to Obtain Driver’s Licenses

One Indiana lawmaker is writing a bill that could give undocumented immigrants access to a driver’s license.

State representative Chris Campbell says transportation is one of the largest barriers undocumented individuals face.

If passed, her bill would allow undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license. It would also allow them to qualify for car insurance.

Campbell says she feels like it will make roads safer. “I think it makes everybody safer on the road, so that is one of the biggest issues. It also addresses a need for that community,” says Campbell.

To get a driver’s license undocumented immigrants would have to have proof of their address and a tax ID number.

But some lawmakers are worried this bill would stop undocumented immigrants from obtaining the proper documentation to obtain legal status.

