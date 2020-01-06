Illinois
Proposed Bill Would Add Sexting to Sex Ed Classes
A proposed bill would require schools in Illinois to teach students about the potential consequences of sexting.
If passed, the legislation would require children in grades 6-12 to learn about sexting during sex education classes.
The classes would include discussions covering why sharing or forwarding sexually explicit or suggestive images, messages and videos could have long-term consequences.
Those classes would also highlight school officials students can approach to report a problem.