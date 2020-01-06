Illinois

Proposed Bill Would Add Sexting to Sex Ed Classes

Tyrone Morris 3 hours ago
Less than a minute

A proposed bill would require schools in Illinois to teach students about the potential consequences of sexting.

If passed, the legislation would require children in grades 6-12 to learn about sexting during sex education classes.

The classes would include discussions covering why sharing or forwarding sexually explicit or suggestive images, messages and videos could have long-term consequences.

Those classes would also highlight school officials students can approach to report a problem.

Comments

comments

Back to top button