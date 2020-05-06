Proper Etiquette When It Comes to Wearing Face Masks

In Kentucky and Indiana, face covering are strongly recommended.

In Illinois, they are required in all public settings, but the proper etiquette that comes along with wearing them is new to all of us.

“Only way we’re going to stop it is wearing a mask so we won’t spread it,” says Pecola Simpson of Evansville.

Simpson says her masks is on every time she leaves the house.

James Williams of the River City says he wears his at certain times, but can’t say the same for others.

“I wear them around older people if I feel like I’ve got a cold or something like that,” says Williams.

“For the safety of others I think you should always have them on when you’re out and about anyway,” says Simpson.

This is the attitude many local leaders want people to take when it comes to face coverings.

Although not required across the Tri-State, people are urged to wear them.

Businesses throughout the Tri-State asking customers to wear one when shopping.

“You should probably be wearing a mask more times than not,” says Dr. Gina Huhnke, Deaconess.

Dr. Huhnke says it’s good etiquette to put them on if you’re around other people.

“If you are asymptomatic you don’t have any symptoms at all, yet you might still be infected because some patients do have the infection without any symptoms,” says Dr. Huhnke. “So we’re encouraging everyone to wear a mask when they are out in public or when they’ll be in contact with other to avoid transmitting.”

To break it down, masks can be worn both inside and out with some exceptions.

“We should be wearing a masks when we go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, places like retail stores,” says Huhnke.

But some places are not necessary.

“If you’re in your car driving alone you don’t need a mask. If you’re at an outdoor activity and you’re distancing from others you don’t need to wear a mask, or if you’re at your office at work alone you don’t need to wear a mask, or if you’re at home with your family you don’t need to wear your mask,” says Huhnke.

Health officials also recommend placing a mask near your keys and wallet when heading out so you don’t forget it.

They should cover both the nose and mouth also sealing along the sides of your face.

Officials recommend masks be washed almost daily.

