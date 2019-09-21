Program to Train Prospective Candidates Comes to Evansville

It was a day used to help further the community’s engagement in politics. Organizers say they’re glad they could bring their mission here to the TriState. .

“This city is full of people that really really care deeply about this city and about each other,” said Principal of Blue Insitute Ashley Robinson.

Their goal is to train minority members of the community along with candidates–working in politics.

“We are focused on the south and southwest, we got some connections here in Evansville, they really understand the importance of having young people be active and engaged, and civically engaged in the political process,” said Robinson.

Familiar with Evansville herself, Robinson graduated from North High School. Now she’s found her way back to the Tri-State on a mission.

“When Genny and I travel to these smaller communities, it is important to build political infrastructure and about organizing,” said Robinson.

The boot camp style training offers participants a perspective into developing effective political mechanisms to get their movement off to a start.

“We really hope that people know that they are part of this conversation,” said COO of Blue Institute Genny Castillo.

Organizers hoping to make an impact, and lay the foundation for the community looking to make a change.

“And we have just been honored to be a part of this, and to leave a town knowing we were able to be a part of that really makes me happy and I am encouraged to make sure we go to as many towns as possible and as many cities as we can across the south and southwest,” said Castillo.

“Being able to have a political infrastructure here in a smaller area, it has a bigger impact,” said Robinson.

A 3 p.m. conversation and panel will be held at Garrick’s BBQ at 750 Kentucky Ave. in Evansville Sunday.

