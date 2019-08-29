Professional Caddie Competes in Hometown

Every golfer teeing off Friday at Victoria National has a right-hand man their caddie. Only one of those caddies is returning to his hometown for the Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finances.

Kyle Asay started caddying here at Victoria National after college simply to play golf for free now he’s back home as a professional caddie hoping to reach the PGA Tour.

“There’s nowhere else I’d rather be than caddying, working out here, and on the PGA Tour,” says Asay.

Professional caddying wasn’t on Asay’s mind when he first started at Victoria National.

“I kinda just rolled into it once I started here. Once we started hosting the golf tournament that’s when I started thinking of professional caddying as a career,” says Asay.

So, when he found out Victoria National would be hosting the first time, he took matters into his own hands.

“I actually contacted all the players through Twitter, and I found a bag, and Jeff Gove was my first professional bag. He was nice enough to take me out for the entire year once I caddied for him in this tournament,” says Asay.

Since then, he’s been traveling all over the world caddying mostly golf satellite tours and a few times on the PGA Tour. Now, he’s caddying for Justin Lower.

“We had a really good season last year we finished 26th in the finals. Just lipped out a putt to get our tour card last year at Atlantic Beach. So now we’re looking to kinda capitalize on that and make amends from last year here at home.”

Since Asay has done about a thousand loops on this golf course before professionally caddying a second chance in his hometown seems even closer.

“Obviously makes it really exciting for me being the only local caddie this week. So, it really makes a huge difference being at home, and sleeping in my own bed is really nice for sure,” says Asay.

