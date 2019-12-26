Probation Revoked for Homicide Suspect

An Evansville woman who was out of jail on probation after facing homicide charges has had her probation revoked.

Ebonee Gross is accused of stabbing Mark Lynn to death in April on the 600 block of East Louisiana Street.

Gross was later sentenced to two years in prison. She received time served for half of that sentence and accepted probation for the second half.

In November, Gross failed a drug test after meth and marijuana were found in her system.

Gross is set to appear in court Jan. 2.

