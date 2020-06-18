Gov. Pritzker Announces $900M COVID-19 Relief Package for Illinois

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced on Wednesday more financial relief for Illinois residents and businesses struggling financially due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pritzker announced that the package includes over $900 million across more than ten programs in relief grants in total on Wednesday.

Gov. Pritzker said $150 million of the funds will be available for emergency rental assistance, with the same amount available for mortgage assistance beginning in August.

“We are in a moment that requires a historic effort to mitigate this virus’s devastating effects on the health and livelihoods of the residents of this state,” said Governor Pritzker.

Pritzker also announced Wednesday that the residential eviction ban in Illinois will now be extended through July 31 to provide a smooth transition into the assistance program.

You can view the details on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and the Emergency Mortgage Assistance Program in Illinois by clicking here.

