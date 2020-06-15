Pritzker Announces $275M in Relief for Illinoisans Impacted by COVID-19

On Monday, $275 million in funding for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) programs was announced by Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The funding announced on Monday includes an additional $90 million allocated via the CARES Act, allowing Illinois to increase eligibility for these programs to 1,000,000 income-qualified Illinois residents.

Effective immediately, eligible Illinois residents and families can apply to receive assistance with food, rent, utilities, temporary shelter, medicine, and other essential household services.

To learn more about the offering and to fill out applications, you can visit www.helpillinoisfamilies.com.

The following documentation is required to apply, depending on the type of assistance being sought:

Proof of employment (pay stubs) for the head of the household for the last 30 days.

Copy of current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for their energy directly).

Copy of their rental agreement (if they are renting) showing that utilities are not included, the monthly rental amount and landlord contact information.

Proof of Social Security numbers for all household members.

Related Articles

Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information and more by downloading the 44News Mobile App

Comments

comments