Prisoner Steals and Crashes Cruiser

Police are investigating how a prisoner was able to steal a patrol car and crash it.

According to Evansville Police, a cruiser was damaged when a handcuffed prisoner tried to steal the car at Deaconess Midtown Thursday.

Police say the prisoner climbed into the front seat and put the car in gear.

She went about 100 yards before crashing into a helicopter pad.

She was captured moments later and only had a few minor injuries.

No other cars were damaged and nobody else was hurt.

