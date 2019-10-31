Princeton Man Arrested for Strangulation

A Princeton, Indiana man remains behind bars after an incident in Gibson County.

Gibson County Sheriff’s Office said that 49-year-old David Martin was arrested after responding to a home on South Main Street in Patoka Wednesday afternoon. When deputies arrived, they separated the parties involved and after an investigation, they arrested Martin and charged him with Strangulation, Battery, Criminal Confinement, and Interference in the Reporting of a Crime.

Martin remains in Gibson County Jail on a $1250 bond.

